Subodh Bhave’s Next Marathi Film Har Har Mahadev to Release on This Date

Subodh Bhave has amassed a massive fanbase over the years with his acting chops. He will soon entertain the audience in the upcoming film Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. Har Har Mahadev will hit the cinema halls across India on October 25. The film will be released in 10 languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others. The Marathi actor announced the same in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the caption of his post, Subodh Bhave wrote that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his life to people. The Basta actor added that the brave Maratha king was inspired by his mother Rajmata Jijabai. Subodh also shared the poster of Har Har Mahadev, in which he was dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

Subodh’s fans and colleagues were delighted with this announcement. Actors Jitendra Joshi, Rutuja Bagwe and Neha Khan conveyed their best wishes to him for Har Har Mahadev. Actors Archana Nipankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Manasi Naik and Prarthana Behere, among others, also expressed their excitement about the upcoming film. In the comments section of his post, netizens requested the makers of the historical film to release its trailer soon.

Top showsha Video

Advertisement

Now, it remains to be seen whether Har Har Mahadev will live up to the audiences’ expectations or not. Besides this film, Subodh Bhave will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the movie Sahela Re. The Marathi drama film will hit the big screen on October 1. Sahela Re has been written and directed by Mrinal Kulkarni. Mrinal will also essay a key character in the film.

The trailer of Sahela Re was released yesterday and has been received well by the masses. Going by its trailer, it seems like the film will explore various phases of marriage through the life of a middle-aged couple. Sahela Re will also narrate the story of a housewife who discovers her identity after confiding in her former lover.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Subodh Bhave was last seen in the Hindi short film Antahkaran.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here