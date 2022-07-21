Subodh Bhave’s Son Kanha Celebrates Birthday With Football-Themed Cake 

Birthdays are always special and especially when parents organise a birthday party for their kids. On July 20, Marathi actor Subodh Bhave’s son Kanha Bhave turned a year older and celebrated his 16th birthday with his friends and family at a restaurant. For the birthday party, his parents Subodh and Manjiri Bhave organised a football theme cake with his favourite things. The cake also had a photo of his favourite footballer Neymar, sports shoes, tandoor plates, earphones, and interestingly a toilet seat.

Subodh Bhave wished his son by writing, “Kanha turned 16 today. Happy Birthday, Kanha. So much love." Subodh’s industry friends also wished Kanha by taking to the comment section.

Subodh Bhave’s wife Manjiri Bhave also wished her son and wrote, “Our football champ is 16 today. Celebrations have doubled since 10th is through too ….Husshhhh. Stress-free aai and carefree Kanha. Happy birthday my love Kanha Bhave."

Manjiri shared photos from the birthday bash with the caption, “Kanha’s fun birthday party with his school besties. We had a customized theme cake from Home Chef Mumbai. Thank you Aditi for such a detailed and equally yumm cake. These are a few of his favourite things.. .Neymar, football studs, watching friends, eating tandoori chicken, his headphones, playing PS4 and his most favourite and own space …the toilet."

Subodh Bhave and Manjiri Bhave got married in July 2001. They have two kids, Kanha Bhave and Malhar. Recently, the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and wished each other by penning mushy and sweet notes.

Subodh Bhave is a well-known name in Marathi cinema. He is an actor, writer, producer, and director. He is best known for his work in films like Ani…Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva, and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

Subodh Bhave was last seen in Zee Marathi’s Tula Pahate Re.

