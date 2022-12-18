Suchitra Reacts To SRK-Deepika's Besharam Rang Backlash, Says 'Besharam Hote Hain Logon Ke...'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, seemingly reacted to the ongoing controversy around his and Deepika’s newly released song Besharam Rang. The Pathaan song has led to massive reactions, especially against the saffron-coloured bikini that Deepika wore in the song.

Taking to Twitter, Suchitra wrote, “Rang kabhi besharam nahin ho sakte. Besharam hote hai logon ke iraade (Colour can never be shameless. People’s intentions are shameless)".

Advertisement

Besharam Rang was released last week. While it is trending for its lyrics, the actress’ sensuous dance moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, a section of the audience has also found it offensive for various reasons. A section of social media bashed the song for the outfits chosen whereas a few ministers were unhappy with the use of saffron for Deepika’s bikini

BJP MLA Ram Kadam in a tweet in Hindi said that the makers of SRK-starrer Pathaan should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and added that any film that insults ‘Hindutva’ will not run in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra demanded that changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will release on January 25.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival seemingly addressed the controversy and the hate Pathaan has been receiving. He said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive."

Read all the Latest Movies News here