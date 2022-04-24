Sudhanshu Pandey: Anupama Namaste America Will Show Events That Made Vanraj Who He Is Today | Exclusive

Anupama: Namaste America is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The 11-episode series would be a prequel to one of the most loved shows on TV today- Anupamaa. It will take us 17 years back in time, and will show Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship in the initial years of their marriage. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will be reprising their roles for the series.

While fans are loving the fact that they will get to see Anupama’s journey 17 years back, it also fans curious to know if the show will shed light on the events that made Vanraj the man he is in the television show — opposing the protagonist who creates obstacles in Anupamaa’s life.

Talking to us about the series, actor Sudhanshu Pandey confirmed that the new series will focus on mainly his past experiences. “Absolutely, absolutely. That’s the whole idea of the series. This is going to show you what Vanraj was and what particular thing made Vanraj who he became- what triggered it and what incident and what life-altering thing that made him what he is today. (There are) a lot of other pleasant things that you will see in the show. (You’ll get to know) how Vanraj slowly developed into the man who is a little controlling, a little unhappy about the wife being out of the house. People will know why Vanraj is what he became," he said.

Asked if the series would help in changing the audience’s perception of Vanraj and he said, “The perception might become slightly better because the image of Vanraj is very strongly embedded in people’s minds. You will see a very different side on the show for sure, I don’t know how much the perception will change because Vanraj is, honestly speaking, a character that is not a hundred percent a villain, not a hundred percent a hero. He’s a grey character. He’s like any other person in real life — we react differently to different circumstances. So, Vanraj is very real," the actor said.

Elaborating further about Vanraj’s nature and the positive side of the character, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “The good thing about Vanraj is that he has very strong principles. He’s always been a family man. Whatever he has done in his life or even now whatever he’s doing, he’s only doing for his family. He wants to do something for the family. He wants to give them everything that he can, that’s his only motivation in life. So there is a very strong principled side to him also. But in the whole process of trying to become better and do better, his competitiveness with Anupama and others grows and it becomes more complicated and he takes strong steps."

He signed off by saying, “I would not want people to change their perception completely because people love to hate Vanraj, and I want people to love to hate Vanraj because that is how the drama is created in the story. Otherwise, there is nothing, there won’t be any drama."

Anupama Namaste America will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar from the 25th of April.

