Sudhanshu Pandey Says His Hollywood Film or Rajinikanth-Akshay’s 2.0 Couldn’t Make Him as Popular as Anupamaa Did

Sudhanshu Pandey has always been a well-known name. From being a member of A Band of Boys to making his debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi 420, Sudhanshu has been a part of the industry for decades now. However, it was with the TV serial Anupamaa, where he plays Vanraj Shah, that took him to new heights of popularity. In fact, now he is a household name. In a revent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey acknowledged the fact and also added that the popularity that the Tv show gave him is beyond what he had received from even his Hollywood film, or by being a part of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Talking to ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey said, “If I tell you frankly I had never imagined that Anupamaa will be such a huge hit. I had a gut feeling that the show would be successful but it would become this massive hit, I had not imagined. I was also not aware of the popularity and reach of television."

He further added, “I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0. I have worked with Jackie Chan, Rajnikanth sir, Akshay Kumar. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I’ve got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big budget films."

The actor also praised the team of Anupamaa and added, “The show has been written so well and executed brilliantly. Our producer Rajan Shahi is not just a producer, he’s a creative producer and as he had been a director he understands the pulse of the audience. He has been my old friend and in fact we have worked together when he was a director. The entire credit goes to him and the writers who have written the screenplay, dialogues. They have made our jobs easy."

Recently, Anupamaa had showed the titular character’s wedding to Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna. Now, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa has agreed to opt for adoption.

