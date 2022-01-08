Sudhanshu Rai’s Next Web Series Detective Bumrah To Release On January 21

After the horror-comedy Chaipatti, filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai is coming up with his new web series Detective Bumrah, which will be released on an OTT platform. The movie, which will combine horror with science fiction, will release on January 21, 2022 on an OTT platform. In a special conversation with News18, Sudhanshu has claimed that this will be a never-seen-before character on Indian television.

Talking about Detective Bumrah the film maker said that the new series is based on science fiction. It combines science with spirituality. The character of ‘Detective Bumrah’ is based on my experiences. This is something that will have a blend of both the supernatural and science fiction, something that has never been seen before.

Actor Shobhit Sujay, who has worked in Chaipatti before this, is extremely excited about this project.

“Earlier I have worked in the short film Chaipatti, which was directed by Sudhanshu Rai. It gave me a huge boost to my acting career. I have given my best for Detective Bumrah and we are extremely excited for this. I started my career as a journalist but being an actor was my childhood aspiration. I met Sudhanshu before lockdown and our team was formed," says Sujay.

Raghav Jhingran is playing Bumrah’s partner Sam in the movie. Narrating his experience, the actor said, “I consider myself very lucky to be a part of it, personally these roles are very challenging for me. This story is something that has not yet been seen on the Indian screens till now. For me, 10-12 years have passed while struggling in the industry. I will get a chance to show my abilities through this project. I really hope viewers will appreciate our work."

