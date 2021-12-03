Sudheer Babu's Wife Priyadarshini Files Police Complaint Against Friend Shilpa Chowdhary for Alleged Financial Fraud

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s wife and Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni filed a complaint against her friend Shilpa Chowdary for allegedly duping her of Rs 3.90 crore. According to the complaint, the socialite and Telugu film producer got her to invest a huge sum in real estate and duped her Rs 3.90 crore. Shilpa was arrested by the Narsingi police on Saturday, November 27 after one of her victims Divya Reddy filed a complaint against her. Police also identified bank accounts that Shilpa and her husband Srinivas Prasad operates.

The couple is in judicial remand as reported by the New Indian Express. “All the accounts are based in Hyderabad. We have sent letters to respective banks to freeze them," the publication quoted ACP Raghunandan Rao as saying.

Advertisement

It is also being reported that many celebrities have been a victim of Shilpa as she has committed financial fraud with them in the name of kitty parties. Apparently, these parties were an excuse to meet new people and lure them. Police officials also informed that others have also approached them with complaints against Shilpa, following which, they have been directed to the police stations in their jurisdiction.

Shilpa started her career as a producer on the film Sehari and worked her way up in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshini, who comes from a family of film celebrities, have stayed away from the limelight all these years before her name came up in this case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.