Sudheer Varma's Telugu Remake of Midnight Runners To Directly Release on OTT

Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas’ upcoming Telugu action film Saakini Dhaakini will soon see an OTT release. Helmed by Swamy Ra Ra fame Sudheer Varma, the film is an official Telugu adaptation of Korean action-thriller Midnight Runners. Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many filmmakers had registered a whole lot of success with direct OTT releases.

The film unit wrapped the shoot and is now in the final production stage. In the due course, the OTT release date will soon be announced by Netflix.

The storyline of the movie revolves around two students at a police academy and how they nab a whole gang of human traffickers. The Korean action-comedy was released in 2017. Directed by Jason Kim, the Korean version features two male actors — Park Seo-Joon and Kang Ha-neul — in the lead.

Meanwhile, the Telugu remake features two leading ladies of the film industry — Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Productions.

Let us tell you that filmmakers in several other countries are considering making remakes of Midnight Runners. Apart from the Telugu remake, Regina is busy with her upcoming Tamil film Borrder. Meanwhile, there is no update on any upcoming project of Nivetha Thomas.

The film is bankrolled by Suresh Production. The production house scored several hits in 2021. The Tamil remake Narappa, directed by Srikanth Addala and Malayalam remake titled Drushyam 2 helmed by Jeethu Joseph, were huge hits.

