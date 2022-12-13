Suga To Enlist Into Public Service for Mandatory Military Duty? BTS Music Label BIGHIT Responds

As the time for the popular K-pop boy group BTS’s mandatory military service looms closer, several reports have been going around on the internet speculating when and what service the members might have to take. While it is more than likely that all members will engage in active duty, there have been speculations that the second oldest member, Min Yoongi, better known as Suga will likely be enlisting in public service for his mandatory military service. This will make him the only BTS member to not serve active duty due to his shoulder injury.

By law, Suga has to enlist by December 31, 2023. That is the year when he will turn 30 according to the international age. Just like the oldest member, Kim Seokjin, popularly known by his stage name Jin, Suga has been approved by the Military Manpower Association to postpone his enlistment until that age. These speculations have been made because back in November 2020, Suga underwent surgery to correct a tear in his left shoulder labrum.

A representative of BIGHIT MUSIC, under which the BTS members are signed, has mentioned, “BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information.” The statement further added, “Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure,” reported Naver.

However, just because Suga had undergone the surgical procedure does not mean he will surely serve in public service. Military service in South Korea is compulsory for able-bodied citizens. All Korean men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve. Other than active duty enlistment, military duty involves social work, research, full-time reserve enlistment and conscription, and industrial technical personnel. While it is not mandatory for women to enlist for military service, South Korea does allow them to enlist voluntarily.

