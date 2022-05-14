Suhana Khan, Agasthya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s Debut The Archies Announced; Akshay Kumar Tests Covid Positive For Second Time

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasthya Nanda are all set to debut with The Archies, which was announced today. The film, which will release on Netflix, will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.

Akshay Kumar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time. The actor took to his Twitter to share the news and also wrote that he would have to give the 75th Cannes Film Festival a miss because of his test results.

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar records a low opening day collection. The film, which is reportedly a mid-budget project managed to collect just Rs 3.25 crores on Day 1. The film needs to pick up pace on Day 2 and Day 3.

Salman Khan shared his first look from Kabhi Eid Kabbi Diwali as the film went on floors today. The actor was also seen sporting his signature topaz bracelet in the picture which seems to be from an action scene. “Shooting commences for my new film…," Salman Khan captioned the picture.

Aneri Vajani gives her nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress said, “I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone and with this show I will surely get on to new heights of my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge." It also raised questions on whether she’ll be quitting Anupamaa.

