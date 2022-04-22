Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Might Share Great Onscreen Chemistry in The Archies; This Unseen Pic Is a Proof

A few days back, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left netizens curious, when she shared a picture of a clapperboard that read The Archies. Earlier last year, several reports suggested that Zoya will be launching Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda with a Hindi adaptation of the world-famous comics The Archies.

The shooting for the film began in Ooty, and all this while, Zoya has still not confirmed the star cast of Archies. Meanwhile, we got our hands on a glimpse of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in their retro looks as they were snapped on set in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

By taking a close look at the picture, we can say that Agastya will be essaying the role of Archie, while Khushi’s hairstyle indicated that she will be playing Betty in the drama. This leaves Suhana with the lead character of Veronica. And if we consider the past adaptations of The Archies, a love track between Archie and Veronica is inevitable. Currently, it isn’t confirmed if Zoya will be following this path. However, we are sure if this happens, Agastya and Suhana as Archie and Veronica might just make for a good on-screen pair. And we’ve got you proof for this.

Recently, the young star kids’ fan club shared an unseen picture of Suhana and Agastya which shows them smiling for the camera. The throwback photo features the two-star kids at a party. It proves that they just might bring great chemistry to the silver screen.

Check the picture below:

For the unversed, earlier on, Amitabh Bachchan officially confirmed that Agastya will be making his debut with The Archies. The legendary actor confirmed that Agastya will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix project on Twitter. Big B shared a fan tweet featuring the clapboard from the sets of the movie. The fan was excited about Agastya’s debut.

Retweeting the same, Amitabh said, “Agastya… A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying." Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is reportedly playing the role of Archie Andrews. It is rumoured that the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is co-producing the project with Graphic India.

