Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Snapped with Zoya Akhtar in City; Fans Say ‘Archie’s Coming’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were papped on Tuesday night as they caught up with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in the city. In the viral pictures, Suhana looked stunning in her white top, black cropped jacket, and grey pants. On the other hand, Agastya Looked dapper as he sat in his car with his friends. Zoya opted for a black t-shirt, striped trousers, and denim jacket.

As soon as the pictures made their way to social media, comments started pouring in from all sides. While one fan wrote, ‘Archie’s coming bro’, another one added, ‘She is totally ready for debut." “Can’t wait to see her in Bigg Screen.’

According to a report published in ETimes, an official statement via the Instagram account of an OTT platform made an announcement that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics.But, further details about the cast were revealed. At the time, it was alleged that Suhana, Agastya along with Khushi Kapoor will make their debut with the film. The name of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, was also linked to the project. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Last week, Suhana who is known to keep her looks casual yet chic for her various outings, showcased a desi side to her at a friend’s wedding. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of Suhana Khan wearing one of his red-hot designs.Looking radiant in a red saree, Suhana posed like a true diva in the photographs posted by the celebrity fashion designer. Draped in a signature Manish Malhotra Taban saree, the red-on-red creation featured sequins running horizontally through the fabric. Styled by celebrity stylish Ami Patel, Suhana’s hair and makeup was done by Florian Hurel.

Earlier, during the IPL 2022 auctions, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen filling in for SRK and was accompanied by Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta to auction for the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Juhi and Shah Rukh are co-owners of the team. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the trio and welcomed the new owners.

