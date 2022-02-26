Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Dress To Kill As They Step Out For Girls' Night Out

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have stepped out for a girls’ night out together and boy, they look stunning! Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya was the first one to arrive at the restaurant. The soon-to-debut actress was seen wearing a short white bodycon for the night. She styled the outfit with a pair of white canvas shoes.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s stunning daughter Suhana arrived at the venue with Gehraiyaan star Ananya Panday. Suhana opted for a pair of black palazzos and a white, off-shoulder white crop top while Ananya stood out in her lavender dress. Ananya, who is now a pro at tackling the cameras, was seen helping Suhana wade through the sea of paparazzi. The duo was seen posing for the cameras for a moment before Suhana made her way in.

Much like their best friend Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are also keen on pursuing a career in acting. Shanaya had already announced her debut project last year. Signed under Karan Johar’s talent agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Karan and Shanaya had announced that she would be making her debut under Karan’s banner Dharma Productions and was to start filming for the project in July 2021. However, it seems that the pandemic has forced delays in the plan.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan has been rumoured to be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar. If rumours are to be believed, Suhana will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Archies comics alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Suhana have confirmed the reports.

Meanwhile, Ananya is enjoying the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan. She now has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Ananya will also reunite with Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

