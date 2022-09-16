Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Slip Into Swimsuits For Swim Under Starry Skies In Dubai; See Pic

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor seem to be having a ball in Dubai. The soon-to-debut actresses joined their mothers, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor on a vacation. Although there are very few pictures shared by the duo on their own Instagram handle, Maheep shared a sweet picture of the girls bonding in the pool on Friday.

Hidden in a series of pictures Maheep shared from the trip, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter changed into swimwear and took a dip in the pool. The girls were seen standing in the corner of a brightly lit outdoor pool and chatting while the stars shined bright and the Dubai skyline doubled up as the background.

Suhana took to the comments section and wrote, “Best trip ever."

Advertisement

Besides bonding with her family and friends, Suhana also met her doppelganger in Dubai. Identified as Bareeha, a Pakistani influencer, the doppelganger took to her Instagram account and shared a picture she took with Suhana in Dubai recently.

“Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs," Bareeha captioned the picture she took with Suhana.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Suhana and Shanaya also enjoyed a spa day together during the stay. They shared their glowing photos post the session. Shanaya was seen donning a nude tube top paired with beige denim. She chose to keep her tresses open and wavy. Suhana also added a picture of herself to the stories as she made a style statement. In the photo, she looked dapper in a yellow bodycon short dress layered with a denim jacket with a polka dot print. She even shared a picture of her manicured hand.

On the work front, Suhana is soon set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is headed directly to Netflix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shanaya is making her debut in Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak co-starring with Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here