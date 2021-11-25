Suhana Khan Bids Farewell to New York with an Emotional Pic

Daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is heartbroken as she leaves New York. The 22-year-old has completed her film studies course in New York University's Tisch School of Arts and is all set to pursue her professional career in acting. As she bid farewell to the city, Suhana posted a monochrome picture on Instagram on Wednesday.

The photograph captured a quote written on the side of the truck that read, “Don’t worry, even if you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker.” Suhana shared the picture on the social media platform with a caption that featured an emoticon of a broken heart.Suhana’s friends were equally sad as she shared the bittersweet picture. One of her friends commented, “I refuse to accept this.” Others wished her best of luck as she starts a new chapter of her life, as one user commented, “You’re going to do amazing things.” Another comment read, “Good luck girl!” “Love you forever,” commented another friend of Suhana’s.

Suhana’s social media handle gave her followers a glimpse of her life in New York where she completed her higher studies after completing her schooling from Ardingly College in London. The star kid often shared pictures from her upscale Manhattan apartment on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Suhana hosted a party at her place and gave her social media followers a glimpse of her house. The pictures showed the modular kitchen, the plush living room and terrace with sweeping views of the city skyline. Suhana’s residence had all the makings of a dream apartment in the megacity.

In a previous Instagram post shared in September, Suhana had also shared another view of New York City from her apartment. The star-kid was seen lying on the couch with floor-to-ceiling windows lending views of the Manhattan skyline outside.

Suhana made her acting debut in 2019 when she starred as a lead role in the short film The Grey Part of Blue, directed by her Ardingly College classmate Theodore Gimeno.

It is reported that Suhana will be starring in a Netflix series helmed by Zoya Akhtar which will be based on Archie Comics.

