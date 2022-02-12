Suhana Khan Debuts, Aryan's 2nd Stint: In Absence of Dad Shah Rukh, How 'Gen-Next' Prepped for IPL Bid

In the absence of their father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are participating in IPL Auction 2022. While Aryan has participated in the mega auction earlier as well, this will be the first time for his sister Suhana Khan.

While the auction is currently underway, the official Twitter account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how the young star kids have been preparing in absence of their father. Along with Suhana and Aryan, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta can also be seen in the pictures. For the unversed, the KKR is co-owned by SRK and his actor-friend Juhi Chawla. In the pictures, the three star kids can be seen sitting with a managerial member of the team who is giving them a ‘crash course’ in the IPL auction.

Suhana Khan is participating in the IPL auction for the first time. Whereas, Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta.

Talking about Suhana Khan, she recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York. If reports are to be believed, she will be making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies comics along with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and late actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, this is for the first time that Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been spotted together since the former’s arrest in connection to the drugs case last year. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was accused of selling and consuming drugs and was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

