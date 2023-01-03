Suhana Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous, Gauri Turns Heads As They Return From Alibaug; Shah Rukh MIA

The Khans have returned from their Alibaug vacay! Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted at the Gateway of India returning from their New Year getaway in style. However, Shah Rukh Khan was nowhere to be seen with them.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Suhana was seen turning heads in a cute black crop top and a pair of jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gauri was seen wearing a short printed dress with a chic bag on her shoulder. They were joined by a few friends.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a picture of Shah Rukh in Alibaug went viral. King Khan was spotted celebrating the new year at his farmhouse in Alibaug. SRK’s first picture of the year from Alibaug has been doing rounds on the internet. The fans of SRK feel happy to see his first look of the year. In the picture, the Pathaan actor can be seen standing behind a window, inside his farmhouse. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt. The picture was captured outside from a closed window of the house.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan celebrated the New Year in Dubai with his friends. In a number of videos and images that have appeared on social media, Aryan can be seen chatting with friends while several other partygoers are seen dancing. For the occasion, Aryan Khan was seen wearing a white jacket over a maroon t-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

Earlier, Aryan Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Christmas Eve. He was accompanied by security but no other family members. Aryan was seen outside the airport terminal gate in a paparazzi video where he stepped out of his car wearing ripped jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket, and a backpack. Without posing for the cameras, he walked straight to the gates and even greeted airport security with a salam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here