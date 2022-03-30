Suhana Khan Goes Aww Over Throwback Picture of Mother Gauri Khan With Besties Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey

Just like star kids Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, their mothers also share a close bond for years. Recently, Ananya shared a throwback picture of her mother, Bhavana Pandey with best friends Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Suhana Khan reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories with an adorable caption.

The photo shared by Suhana gave us a peek into the younger days of the celebrity mothers. In the picture, Gauri can be seen wearing a casual floral top whereas Bhavana looks adorable in a beige spaghetti top. Maheep can be sitting at last posing for the camera in a white t-shirt. While putting the snap on her story, Suhana wrote, “Mamas” followed by an emotional emoji.

The friendship of the celebrity wives is the talk of B-town. A Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ made the audience enter the personal space of Maheep, Bhavana, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. In one of the episodes, we can see them spending some quality time with Gauri and reliving the memories.

Gauri often shares photos of herself with her best friends. Earlier, Gauri also shared a capture from a fun-filled Manish Malhotra’s party with other ladies. In the picture, we can spot Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam among other celebrities.

Just like their mothers, Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are also often spotted partying together. A few weeks ago, Ananya dropped a picture on her Instagram feed spending time with Suhana and Shanaya in a pool.

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the popular Archies comic. Apart from Suhana, the film marks the entry of many star kids such as Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Jahaan Kapoor into the film industry.

