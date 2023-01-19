Suhana Khan Has Fans Go Weak on Knees with Her Smile at Airport, Netizens Flirt 'Masaum Suhana Kar Diya'

Alexa, play Le Gayi from Dil Toh Paagal Hai for that’s exactly what Suhana Khan has done on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be actress, who is also the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was seen heading to board a flight solo in Mumbai. Suhana kept things casual for her flight.

She chose a grey crop top, giving a peek at her washboard abs, and styled it with a matching pair of comfy pants. She left her hair loose as she made her way to board her flight. Suhana was seen interacting with the paparazzi for a bit, greeting them with hellos and good mornings. She even flashed her contagious smile as she headed to catch her flight.

The early morning spotting won not only us but her fans over too. A few fans dropped flirty comments on posts featuring Suhana’s airport spotting. “Masaum bhi Suhana Kar diya…" a fan commented on Instagram. “Suhana hee suhana," added another.

Suhana has decided to follow her dad’s footsteps into acting. She will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, wrapped filming last month.

Back in May, when the project was announced, Shah Rukh had penned a sweet note for Suhana. Sharing the first look of the movie, he wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Besides her acting career, Suhana made headlines recently for her alleged romance with Agastya. A source close to the production house informed Hindustan Times that the duo is in a relationship. The source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship".

