Suhana Khan Hides Her Face as Paparazzi Spot Her With Mystery Friend Outside Mannat, See Pics

On Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was clicked by the paparazzi outside Mannat with a ‘mystery’ friend of hers. The star kid was in a car when the shutterbugs clicked her and she tried to hide her face from the camera. Her friend, too, kept his face hidden. From whatever was visible, Suhana can be seen wearing a checkered shirt. Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana was studying in New York City and has returned to India after finishing her graduation. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of popular comic Archie. She can often be seen hanging out with her childhood buddies Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Advertisement

On International Women’s Day, the Bollywood star kids spent the day in each other’s company and took to social media to share glimpses of their outing. They had a fun time in the pool and Suhana had taken to her Instagram Story section to share a short clip of them immersed in the pool.

A couple of days ago, Suhana had also offered a glimpse of Mannat as she shared a picture on her Instagram story. She turned photographer for her younger brother AbRam Khan and clicked him while he was busy playing on what appears to be a tablet. In the snap, one could also spot the family’s adorable pet pooch relaxing on a lounger nearby.

The click which Suhana shared on her Instagram story without any caption, featured AbRam kneeling on a carpet in front of the bed, with his elbows on the bed as he played a game. Well the snap also gave a sneak peek into one of the rooms of Mannat. The room opened up to a balcony with a serene view of the sea, a table lamp is seen on the side table next to the well-made bed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.