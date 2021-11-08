Suhana Khan Hugs Friend in a New Adorable Photo, Take a Look

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently in New York pursuing her higher educations. The star kid often shares glimpses of her life in NYU on social media, and her friends too, do not shy away from showering love on her through their social media posts. Recently, one of her friends took to their Instagram Story section to share a photo with Suhana where she can be seen hugging her. In the photo, Suhana can be seen donning a white turtle neck while her friend twins with her in a white top. Both of them hugged each other and Suhana placed her head on her friend’s shoulder.

Take a look at the photo:

She also shared a couple of videos featuring Suhana on her Instagram Story sections. In one of the videos, she can be seen outdoors, donning a black jacket. As her friend instructs her to pose, she breaks out in laughter. Next, she shared a photo of her using her phone.

Recently, she celebrated Halloween with her friends in New York. In the pictures doing rounds online, Suhana could be seen wearing a blue outfit with a tie-up back as she hugged her friend. This was Suhana’s second post on Instagram after her brother Aryan Khan reached Mannat from Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities.

She had also shared a picture collage with her brother. The photos were of their childhood days and also featured Shah Rukh Khan.

She wrote, “i love u" along with the photo.

