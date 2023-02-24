Suhana Khan Impresses Fans With Her Casual Airport Look, Netizens Call Her 'Simply Beautiful'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana will mark her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While there may still be some time before her debut film gets a release date, the actress already enjoys a lot of popularity among fans. And often hits the headline thanks to her style and sartorial choices. This time, Suhana Khan grabbed the attention online with her recent airport look in which she is seen wearing a white crop sweatshirt with baggy denim.

She paired them up with black and white sneakers and a pink handbag. Suhana Khan was seen smiling gracefully at the paparazzi before she entered the airport. Her casual and comfy looks have always set her apart from the rest.

Advertisement

Fans rushed to the comments of the video to share their admiration for the upcoming star. One of them wrote, “She is so innocent," while another said, “She is beautiful." Many also praised the paparazzi handle for their apt background song, Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen from the movie Madhumati, which was an intended play on her name.

Previously, Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan were seen together at the Mumbai airport. The duo was twinning in all-black for their trip. Gauri wore a black dress with a matching jacket, while Suhana wore a black top, black leggings, and black shoes. The two smiled at the camera before leaving for their destination.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan loves to twin with her family. On another outing, Suhana was spotted at a cafe in Mumbai as she went out for dinner with her younger brother AbRam. The siblings were spotted leaving the cafe. Suhana looked adorable in a black dress, while AbRam looked absolutely cute in a matching black shirt.

Advertisement

Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies as Veronica Lodge, alongside Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones. The storyline has been adapted by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre from the original The Archies comics. The new film is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The film is set to be released on Netflix soon. Tiger Baby and Graphic India are bankrolling the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here