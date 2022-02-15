Suhana Khan In Her Red Hot Saree Reminds Fans Of Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan Is All Love

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has fans thinking about Deepika Padukone with her latest saree pictures. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared pictures of the 22-year-old draped in a red saree from his label and posing for the camera. Suhana styled the red saree with a matching sleeveless, backless blouse. She tied her hair up into a high pony and wore jhumkas to complete her look.

Manish’s post featuring Suhana’s saree looks received love from many, including Suhana’s mom Gauri Khan. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe Manish." Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Pandey too praised Suhana. “Stunning," she wrote in the comments section. Sussanne Khan also added, “🙌🙌❤️❤️awww 😍".

Fans too showered her with love. A few fans confessed the pictures reminded them of Deepika Padukone. “At first I thought it was Deepika!! Gorgeous," the comment read. “Closely resembling Deepika," added another. “First look and I was like Deepika!! Elegant… you are always creating beauty.." a third fan said.

“Omg she is gorgeous ❤️🔥looking forward for her debut in Bollywood should take the legacy of Shah rukh Khan forward," added another. Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut. While the Khan family is yet to announce her debut project, Shah Rukh has confirmed that she intends on following in his footsteps. Suhana is rumoured to be making her acting debut with a project for Zoya Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his comeback project. However, he is reportedly a part of Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh had also shot for Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film. He is also rumoured to be working on a project with Rajkumar Hirani. Salman Khan, on the other hand, had confirmed that SRK will be seen playing a cameo in Tiger 3.

