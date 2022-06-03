Suhana Khan Is All Smiles As She Poses With Her The Archies Co-Stars; Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It will also be Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi’s debut movie. The young stars are currently shooting on Ooty for the same. On Friday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and dropped pictures with her fellow co-actors, basking under the glorious sunlight. Dressed in a black crop top with full sleeves, and a pair of low-rise denim pants, Suhana was seen posing with her hair tied in a bun. In the following picture, she posed with her co-actors from the upcoming Netflix special. The picture comprised Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In another picture, Suhana posed with Yuvraj too.

Commenting on her best friend’s latest Instagram post, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My beauty Su." Actress and Suhana’s close friend Ananya Panday also complimented her in the comments section as she wrote, “Obsessed with you." Another follower of the actress commented, “So gorgeous oh my days."

Last month, the actress celebrated her 22nd birthday with her friends and the cast of The Archies. Suhana’s previous Instagram post shares a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations. The actress was seen posing in a bodycon dress. In the following picture, Suhana was seen sitting next to her co-actor Agastya Nanda with a stunning view of mountains in the background.

Meanwhile, Suhana shared the first glimpse of her debut film earlier in May. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by her production house Tiger Baby Films, The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, and Dot. Set in the 60s and 70s era, the video teaser of The Archies gave us a glimpse of the coming of age story that we will get to see next year.

