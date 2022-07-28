Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Make Koffee with Karan Debut with The Archies Gang? Read Details…

Koffee With Karan 7 will be seeing quite a few Koffee debuts this year. We have already seen Samantha Ruth Prabhu being sassy on the Koffee couch, and tonight it will be Vijay Deverakonda’s turn. And now, it is being reported that Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor would be making their Koffee debut too, and they might be appearing with the Archies Gang.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Suhana Khan would be making her debut in Koffee With Karan this season. It is being reported that she will be appearing with Khushi Kapoor. The source also claimed that the Archies gang will be present. A source told the portal, “Suhana Khan will be making her Koffee debut along with her The Archies gang and the girl is going to be all out and special about her big Bollywood dream ad her experience of shooting the film with the gang. Karan Johar will also question here why didn’t she choose him for her launch and she might take a funny dig at him claiming that he is already been the soft target when it comes to nepotism debate."

Advertisement

The source also added, “Suhana Khan will also be talking a lot more about her family right from Aryan Khan being her big brother and the support she gets from him. The tough time the Khan family faced during the drug case and more. Suhana Khan will also reveal that she is the most loved sibling in the house, while AbRam is her heart."

Well, there is no confirmation on the same, but we can only keep our fingers crossed. We also wonder whether the rest of the cast, including Agastya Nanda would also be present at the Koffee couch.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here