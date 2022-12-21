Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Turn Heads at The Archies Wrap Party, Pose With Zoya Akhtar, Entire Cast

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their big Bollywood debuts with The Archies. They currently wrapped up the shooting for the same and attended a wrap-up party in the city last night. The starkids, along with the rest of the cast of the film were clicked last night as they headed for the party. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

For the party, Suhana donned an orange bodycon dress and opted for dewy makeup. Khushi can be seen wearing a halter-neck dress with heels. Agastya, on the other hand, opted for a pullover which he paired with denim. The rest of the cast members were also seen posing with director Zoya Akhtar at the party. Watch the video here:

The team recently wrapped up the shooting and took to social media to announce it. Zoya Akhtar, who is helming the film, shared a couple of photos on Instagram and wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude ♥️"

Archies would also mark the debut for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nandan. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

Elaborating more on her experience of working on the Indian adaptation, Zoya Akhtar who has produced the film jointly with Reema Kagti under the aegis of their banner Tiger Baby revealed in a conversation with CEO Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, “It’s been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive."

