Suhana Khan Looks All Grown Up in Manish Malhotra's Chikankari Lehenga, Mother Gauri Khan Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan always grab the limelight with her fashion sense. She actively posts her beautiful pictures on Instagram and makes her fans go gaga over her. Even before entering the film industry, Suhana has successfully achieved a lot of popularity at a very young age. Recently, Suhana did a photoshoot with the popular designer Manish Malhotra and fans and Suhana’s mother can’t keep calm looking at the magnificent pictures.

Today, Manish Malhotra shared a couple of pictures of Suhana in his classic white Chikankari Lehenga. Along with the photos, Manish wrote Suhana in all caps with white heart emojis.

In the pictures, Suhana can be seen wearing a white lehenga, choli and dupatta with the traditional chikankari embroidery work on it. To level up the look, Suhana paired statement silver earrings with the outfit. She kept her hair simple by tying them up in a high ponytail. Further, the starkid completed her Indian look with a small black bindi which made her look like a true desi beauty.

Suhana reacted to Manish’s post by commenting with three white heart emojis symbolising her all-white look. Many celebrities poured love on Suhana’s photo. Manisha Koirala commented with red heart emojis and wrote ‘beautiful’ below the pictures. One comment which melted our hearts was of Gauri Khan. She wrote ‘Pure’ below her daughter’s lovely photos.

Mother Gauri too took to her Instagram to post Suhana’s photo in the white chikankari lehnga. Gauri captioned the post by writing, “Pure” followed by a red heart emoji. Gauri’s girl gang showered love over the post. Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Tanaz Bhatia and Maheep Kapoor commented on the photo with all praises and love.

Earlier, Suhana had posted a picture of her on Instagram wearing a red Manish Malhotra saree. Fans are loving her Indian avatar and filling up her comment section with compliments.

On the work front, Suhana has reportedly been cast in Zoya Akhtar’s next film inspired by the comic series Archies, along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. If rumours are to be believed, the trio will make their Bollywood debut with this film.

