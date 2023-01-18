Suhana Khan Looks Gorgeous as She Celebrates Cousin Alia's Birthday, Gets a 'Big Kiss' in Cute Throwback Pic

Though Suhana Khan hasn’t officially made her debut in the acting world, she surely knows how to steal the limelight with her attention-worthy social media updates. On early Wednesday, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan reminisced a special memory of her childhood days to celebrate her cousin's birthdays. To mark the special occasion, Suhana travelled down memory lane and shared a massive throwback photo of herself on Instagram. The never-seen-before monochromatic glimpse sees a gleeful baby Suhana with twinkling eyes.

The candid moment shows a hair band-clad Suhana receiving warm kisses from her cousin and the star kid is all hearts for it. Take a look at the unseen photograph here:

She also shared a boomerang video with the birthday girl.

Just a day ago, Suhana and her brother Aryan Khan were spotted together attending the special screening of their father’s upcoming film Pathaan. The private screening of the movie was reportedly organized by Shah Rukh Khan himself in Mumbai. While Suhana opted for grey comfy two-piece sweats, Aryan looked dapper in a white sweatshirt paired with denim. Dad SRK also chose a plain white t-shirt for the event. Watch glimpses of their appearance below:

While SRK fans are eagerly waiting to watch his return on the big screens, the superstar’s daughter is also on the verge of kick-starting her Bollywood career. Suhana Khan is being launched by director Zoya Akhtar alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the Netflix film, The Archies. The movie is an Indian adaptation of the famous Archies comics series, wherein the filmmaker has reimagined the characters in a live-action musical film set against the backdrop of 1960s India. The movie is expected to release by the month of May, this year.

While Suhana Khan has decided to walk in the footsteps of her father, brother Aryan has chosen otherwise. Last month, he officially announced marking his Bollywood debut from behind the camera by donning the hat of a director and writer. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” said Aryan while making the announcement. He has collaborated with Red Chillies Entertainment to helm his maiden project.

