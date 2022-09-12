Suhana Khan Obliges Fans With Selfies as She is Clicked at Airport With Mom Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were clicked at the airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as they stepped out of their car. Suhana looked adorable in a white crop top which she paired with trousers. Gauri donned a light blue top which she layered with a white jacket and blue denim. She completed her looks with a cool pair of shades.

As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comment section to shower compliments on the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, “Most gorgeous and stunning mommy- daughter duo" while another added, “So pretty Suhana." Some photos shared by the fan pages also see Suhana patiently posing for photos with fans.

Watch the video here:

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and daughter were snapped in the Mumbai airport before they jetted off to an undisclosed location. The video of the two was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the clip, the two can be seen heading straight to the airport without interacting with the paparazzi. However, what fans found more adorable was Suhana and Gauri obliging to a selfie with a fan. Photos shared by a fan page of the designer-producer see both Suhana and Gauri pose with a fan in the airport. Suhana even pulled down her mask and sported a smile while posing for the selfie.

On the work front, the star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The film will also see the debuts of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release next year on Netflix.

Talking of Gauri Khan, the producer-designer recently teased a project with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and was seen in the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

