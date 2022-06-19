Suhana Khan Opts For De-glam Look, Khushi Kapoor Gets Paw-some Surprise As They Return From The Archies Shoot

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were seen making their way back home after wrapping a shooting schedule for their debut project, The Archies. Suhana, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, will be making their acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The actors were shooting for the project in Ooty.

On Sunday, Khushi and Suhana were spotted at the Mumbai airport, making their way back home. For their travel, Suhana was seen wearing a simple, all-black outfit. She was seen wearing a top with a pair of track pants while she had the mask on. She completed her OOTD with a pink bag.

On the other hand, Khushi was seen wearing a white hoodie with a pair of pants. The actress was spotted with her dog. Khushi posed with her dog before she left for her home.

Later in the day, Khushi revealed that she was welcomed home with a sweet surprise. She took to Instagram and revealed that her room was decked up in pink balloons.

Besides Khushi and Suhana, The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film was announced earlier this year and it received support from families and fans of the actors.

The shooting followed soon after the announcement. They had been sharing pictures from their time off-camera from time to time. The pictures revealed that the cast members bonded well during the shoot.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

