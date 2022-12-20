Suhana Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Her Acting Journal and It's Giving Us Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Vibes

Suhana Khan revealed she received a sweet gift from her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Archies actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of a journal and revealed that it was made by Shah Rukh, especially for his little princess. The first page of the book read, “This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by: Papa." The second page read, “On acting."

While Suhana did not reveal the contents of the book, she shared a glimpse of the date stamp. The journal entry dated back to 2014, when Shah Rukh’s film Happy New Year was released. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, “Tuesday Inspiration."

Suhana has decided to follow her dad’s footsteps into acting. She will soon be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, wrapped filming on Monday.

In the pictures shared on Monday, Zoya Akhtar along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. In another, the cast and crew came together for a picture while a banner behind them read, “Sing out! For Christmas is here." They were all seen wearing Archies-printed tees as well. Sharing the pictures, Zoya wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude ♥️."

Back in May, when the project was announced, Shah Rukh had penned a sweet note for Suhana. Sharing the first look of the movie, he wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

