Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Enjoy Spa Day, Gauri Khan Poses With Maheep Kapoor, Friends; See Dubai Vacay Pics

Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan are on a travel spree to Dubai with their close friends Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. They all shared glimpses from their holiday on their respective Instagram stories and we are sure it will leave you craving for a vacation. Gauri re-shared a post wherein she was seen posing with her friends, including Maheep. In the picture, Gauri was seen wearing a brown short dress paired with white sneakers.

Maheep also shared a snap with her friends as they posed for the camera. The ladies looked stunning in the click.

Suhana and Shanaya had a spa day together and they shared their glowing photos post the session. Shanaya was seen donning a nude tube top paired with beige denim. She chose to keep her tresses open and wavy.

Suhana also added a picture of herself to the stories as she made a style statement. In the photo, she looked dapper in a yellow bodycon short dress layered with a denim jacket with a polka dot print. She even shared a picture of her manicured hand.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is going to make her debut soon. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film will stream on Netflix, while the release date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Shanaya is also making her debut in Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak co-starring with Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that the shooting of the film will begin by the end of the year or the beginning of the next year.

