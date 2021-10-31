Suhana Khan Shares Heartwarming Note For BFF Ananya Panday: 'Love You to Pieces'

Actress Ananya Panday turned a year older on October 30. Ananya is actor Chunky Panday’s daughter and had made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actress is also known for her best friendship with Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya, Shananya and Suhana have grown up together and often share glimpses of each other on social media. On Ananya’s birthday, Suhana took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note on her birthday.

In the picture, Suhana, Ananya and her friend could be seen eating dumplings with chopsticks. Suhana captioned the picture, “I love uu to pieces (sic)."

This is Suhana’s first post on Instagram after her brother Aryan Khan reached Mannat from Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust in a luxury cruise ship. Ananya was also called for questioning by the NCB.

After Aryan’s bail, Suhana shared a childhood picture with him, along with their dad Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the black-and-white shots, “i love u."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Suhana, who is studying in New York, will fly to Mumbai for Diwali and to meet Aryan. The star-kid was reportedly supposed to arrive in India this month but had to postpone it due to the circumstances around Aryan’s arrest.

On the other hand, Ananya was spotted at a dubbing studio on her birthday. She will be next seen in Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Shakun Batra’s next in her pipeline.

