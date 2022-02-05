Suhana Khan Spotted Outside Zoya Akhtar's Office; Is She Making Bollywood Debut?

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has a massive fan base among youth even before entering the film industry. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see the star kid on screen. She was recently spotted by the paparazzi, on February 4, leaving filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s office. Minutes after the pictures went viral, the speculations about Suhana’s Bollywood debut has created a buzz on the internet.

Everybody seems to be asking just one question, is Suhana now ready for her Bollywood debut?

In the photo posted by Bollywood photographer Yogen Shah on Instagram, Suhana can be seen in a white tank top paired with beige-coloured cargo pants and sneakers. If you look closely in the same picture, a boy behind Suhana, in a light blue t-shirt and shorts, can be seen holding a script close to his chest.

“#suhanakhan clicked leaving from #zoyaakhtar office in Mumbai today.

The boy next to her carrying a script file. #yogenshah," caption of the post read.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced her new project last year. Giving a glimpse into the new project, Zoya mentioned that she will give the shape of a film to Archie Comics. This movie is to be streamed on Netflix.

Zoya recently shared screenshots of Archie Comics giving a glimpse into her upcoming film . Though she did not reveal the cast of the film, after Suhana Khan was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s office, speculations are rife that this could be a possible meeting for the project.

There are rumours that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will star in the film. The story is based on the love life of three teenage friends. This Hindi adoption of Archie’s gang is going to be entertaining for Indian audiences. Zoya has roped in Reema Kagti for this project.

Zoya is super excited about this film. Earlier, she said that Archie Comics has been an important part of her childhood and teenage days.

