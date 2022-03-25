Suhana Khan Spotted With Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda on 'Archies' Set; Pics Go Viral

Soon to make their debut in the Hindi cinema, star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor were pictured on the sets of their film. Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi will be making their debut with Netflix and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s feature film adaptation of the Archie comics.

According to pictures shared by the paparazzi, the three were spotted dressed up in their character look. Besides Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, the leaked pictures from the sets of the upcoming project also featured Agastya’s elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

The film is set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya are playing the lead roles in the movie.

From the recent pictures that have been leaked from the sets of the movie, we can speculate that Khushi is playing the role of Betty Cooper, while Suhana might be playing Veronica. Agastya is most probably playing the role of Archie.

Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is also co-producing the upcoming movie along with Graphic India. Zoya is known for directing films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do. At the time the project was announced, the filmmaker had said that she is excited about the collaboration since the comic has been part of her childhood and teenage years. Zoya also added that the characters are “iconic and globally loved," which is also why she is a little nervous. “I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today," Zoya said in a statement.

Jon Goldwater, CEO, Archie Comics had also said in a statement that he is thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya and her creative team to deliver a “truly unique and exciting take" on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. Goldwater said that he knows that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what he has planned for future multimedia adaptations.

