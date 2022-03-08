Suhana Khan Takes Us Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat With This Cute Pic of AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who was studying in New York City, has returned to India after finishing her graduation. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of popular comic Archie. On March 7, Suhana offered a glimpse of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s famous bungalow in Bandra, as she shared a picture on her Instagram story. She turned photographer for her younger brother AbRam Khan and clicked him while he was busy playing on what appears to be a tablet. In the snap, one could also spot the family’s adorable pet pooch relaxing on a lounger nearby.

The click which Suhana shared on her Instagram story without any caption, featured AbRam kneeling on a carpet in front of the bed, with his elbows on the bed as he played a game. Well the snap also gave a sneak peek into one of the rooms of Mannat. The room opened up to a balcony with a serene view of the sea, a table lamp is seen on the side table next to the well-made bed.

A couple of days back, on March 1, Gauri Khan shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter Suhana on Instagram. Suhana’s photos in celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s collection swept her fan clubs into a frenzy. Posting a click, Gauri captioned the photo, “Pure," along with a heart emoticon. Fans, friends, and family showered love over Suhana’s stunning snap. Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Stunning!" while Seema Khan dropped several heart-eyed emoticons on the post. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a couple of fire emoticons, while Manish was all hearts for the click. Twinkle Khanna, Karishma Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Shweta Bachchan were some other big names that reacted to Gauri’s post featuring Suhana.

While fans await Suhana’s Bollywood debut, her photoshoots are already setting the internet on fire.

