Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: Meet Star Kids To Make Bollywood Debut In 2023

Star kids never fail to grab the spotlight every time they step out and often remain under the radar of the paparazzi at parties hosted by celebrities. Many of them are now gearing up to make their Bollywood debut in 2023. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, many star kids are going to make their Bollywood debut next year.

We have curated a list of the sons and daughters of Bollywood stars making their debut in 2023. Take a look!

Without any guess, the first name on the list would be the one and only glamorous diva Suhana Khan. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, The Archies.

Next up would be none other than, Khushi Kapoor, sister of Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She will be also debuting with Zoya Akhtar’s next.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan, will also make his Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also going to make her debut in the film industry soon. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and is set to be released next year. But, his acting debut will reportedly be with a film based on the armed forces, helmed by Dharma Productions.

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, began filming his debut film Maharaja in June 2021. The story is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, in which a religious leader was accused of having sexual relations with his female followers. If things go well, the film will be released next year.

A remake of Ishq Vishk is also on its way! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the remake alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

