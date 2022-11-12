Suhana Khan's Birthday Note For 'Bestest Friend' Aryan Khan Is All Things Warm, See Here

Suhana Khan shared a heartwarming birthday post for her brother Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a never-before-seen picture with Aryan and wished him on the occasion of his 24th birthday. In the picture, Suhana was seen giving Aryan a warm hug as they posed with their dog.

Sharing the picture, Suhana called her brother her ‘bestest friend’. “Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend," The Archies star said, tagging Aryan.

Suhana’s birthday wish for Aryan came a few hours after Ananya shared a post wishing Aryan. The actress, who went on record about her crush on Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a never-before-seen childhood picture of the duo and penned a sweet birthday note for him. In the picture, a cute Aryan and an adorable Ananya appeared to be at a party. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan isn’t keen on pursuing a career in acting. Instead, Aryan is reportedly going to debut as a writer. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the star kid has already begun working on multiple ideas that are to develop in web shows or feature films. The reports suggested that the ideas are still in primitive stages at the moment. He is said to be collaborating with Bilal Siddiqi of The Bard of Blood fame as co-writer for the development of these projects.

On the other hand, Suhana is set to make her debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix project is an Indian adaptation of international comics. The project also stars Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

