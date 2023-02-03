Home » News » Movies » Suhana Khan’s Pic With Liam Payne Takes Fans Down Memory Lane To Shah Rukh Khan’s Selfie With Zayn Malik

Suhana Khan’s Pic With Liam Payne Takes Fans Down Memory Lane To Shah Rukh Khan’s Selfie With Zayn Malik

Fans were quick to trace back to a throwback image of Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with another One Direction band member years ago as soon as the picture got viral.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 19:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Suhana’s Pic With Liam Payne Takes Fans Down Memory Lane
Suhana’s Pic With Liam Payne Takes Fans Down Memory Lane

Suhana Khan, who was in Dubai last month for the grand opening of luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, occupied a spot on the list of trends after she was spotted with former One Direction member Liam Payne at the event. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter was photographed having a great time with Disha Patani at Palm Jumeirah. Prominent celebrities from west, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Liam Payne, and Kendall Jenner were also present at the event, where some of them launched outlets of their respective brands. The photo that left fans intrigued features Disha Patani, Suhana Khan, and Liam Payne having a good time together at the event.

Suhana looked elegant and stunning in a black Nikita Karizma-Antonia Bronze gown, while Disha wore a stunning glittery dress.

Fans were quick to trace back to a throwback image of Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with another One Direction band member years ago as soon as the picture got viral. In the image, SRK and Zayn Malik are seen taking a selfie. The tweet read, “This kid is so cool. May Allahbless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards."

RELATED NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan's endearing Twitter picture from 2015 with British singing star Zayn Malik was the most-retweeted image of an Indian celebrity of that year.

Suhana Khan posted a few images from the occasion in Dubai a week ago. Additionally, her mother Gauri Khan and BFF Shanaya Kapoor are featured on the album. “Thank you Atlantis The Royal," she wrote as the post's caption. Shah Rukh Khan also dropped a cute comment and wrote, “Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas you wear around the house!” Suhana's friend and actress Ananya Panday commented on these pictures and wrote, “Pretty girl, suzie.”

Suhana is all set to make her feature film debut with The Archies, directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late star Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making their acting debuts alongside Suhana. Later this year, the movie is expected to be released via the OTT platform Netflix.

first published: February 03, 2023, 19:56 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 19:56 IST
