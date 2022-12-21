Suhasini Maniratnam Shows Her Love For Aishwarya Rajinikanth In Her New Post

Popular Tamil actress Suhasini Maniratnam recently shared pictures with director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The actress uploaded pictures of the two of them posing for the camera. Suhasini travelled to London to attend her son’s office inauguration where she crossed paths with Aishwarya.

The actress captioned it, “Full the love with Aishwarya. London love." Their pictures have taken Instagram by storm and started trending in a couple of hours. In the photos, both of them could be seen embracing each other.

Several fans took to the comment section to shower the duo with love and admiration. While some fans lavished her comment section with heart emojis, others filled the comment section with heartfelt praises. The pictures have amassed a good number of likes and are making huge rounds on the Internet.

https://www.instagram.com/suhasinihasan/?hl=en

The actress afterwards also uploaded a picture with her son. She captioned the post, “Son office celebration in London".

Suhasini is an award-winning actress, who has performed phenomenally on the silver screen. Starting her career as a camera assistant, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. In 1980, Suhasini made her film debut with the Tamil movie Nenjathai Killathe. She is known for her films including Balamevvadu, Rebel, and Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Besides this, she also directed the Tamil feature film Indra in 1996 and has also penned the dialogues for films like Thiruda Thiruda, Iruvar and Raavanan.

Aishwarya is a renowned director and writer, who is known for films like 3, Ayirathil Oruvan and Vai Raja Vai. Her upcoming directorial film includes Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

