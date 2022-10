'Suicide Squad' Stars Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne Get Involved In Fight With Paparazzi; Deets Inside

Suicide Squad actors Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne were reportedly involved in an altercation with a photographer in Argentina recently. Margot and Cara’s friends tried to protect their privacy but took it too far when a paparazzi that spotted them wanted to take their picture, reported TMZ. Their friends allegedly ended up breaking the photographer’s arm.

The altercation, which soon became physical as the actors got involved, resulted in the paparazzo pressing charges after he ended up with a broken arm. Two friends of the actors, who reports say aren’t bodyguards, have been detained by the police.

As per a report in TMZ, it all started when Cara and Margot were peacefully dining in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And at the place, a paparazzo reportedly invaded their personal space.

Reportedly, the two were ‘thrust into a dangerous situation’ as they were leaving the restaurant and the photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera rushed to click them. The report states that eyewitnesses called the photographer ‘intrusive’ and ‘aggressive’ as he tried to click them while Margot was entering the car. This led to the Uber driver speeding away and the actor had to jump out on the pavement. Cara was already inside the car. The report adds that the photographer continued clicking even as Margot was on the ground, leading her friends to intervene.

In the altercation that followed, Pedro ended up with a broken arm and a bloody scalp. He claims that he was assaulted by Margot’s friends Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum. As per multiple reports, the two men have been detained by the police and are being questioned. However, the actors’ representatives have neither confirmed nor denied the incident so far.

As for Cara and Margot, the two worked together on the 2016 film Suicide Squad, in which Margot played her iconic role of Harley Quinn, while Cara played the antagonist Enchantress. The two have since remained friends and often meet for luncheons.

On the work front, Margot has been shooting for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which she plays the lead role. The film, inspired by the famous Mattel doll of the same name, also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. On the other hand, Cara, was last seen in the second season of the popular show Only Murders in the Building.

