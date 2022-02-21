Sujitha Dhanush, Not Stalin Muthu, Highest-Paid Actor on Pandian Stores. Details Inside

Pandian Stores is one of the most popular Tamil serials airing on Vijay TV. The show airs daily at 8:30 pm on Vijay TV. With over 800 episodes, it has become a huge hit among fans who love the plot of the show and the cast that boasts of Stalin Muthu, Sujitha Dhanush, Venkat Renganathan, Hema Rajkumar, and Mullai among others. But do you know how much Sujitha Dhanush earns per episode? Well, we have an answer.

Here are the salaries of the cast of Pandian stores:

Stalin Muthu as Sathyamoorth - Rs 10,000 to 12,000

Sujitha Dhanush as Dhanalakshmi - Rs 13,000 to 17,000

Venkat Renganathan as Jeevanandham Pandian- Rs 8,000 to 10,000

Hema Rajkumar as Meenakshi Jeevanandham - Rs 6000 to 8000

Kumaran Thangarajan as Kathiravan Pandian- Rs 8,000 to 10,000

VJ Chitra as Mullai Kathiravan - Rs 10,000 to 12,000

Saravanan Vickram as Kannan Pandian : Rs. 4,000 to 6,000

The figures clearly show that Sujitha is the highest-paid actor among the cast of Pandian stores. However, there is no official information regarding the same.

On the work front, Sujitha, who is portraying the role of Dhanalaxmi, has already acted in many films as a child actor. She is also known for her roles in Malayalam shows Harichandanam and Swayamvaram.

Speaking about the show, it is a 2018 Tamil language family drama series that airs on Star Vijay and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

The story of the show revolves around a grocery shop run by four brothers (Sathyamoorthy, Jeevanandham, Kathiravan and Kannan). The eldest daughter-in-law, Dhanalakshmi marries Sathyamoorthy against her parent’s will. Janardanan, the father of Meena, another daughter-in-law, gives the brothers trouble in running the shop.

The rest of the story revolves around events that occur in a joint family. The show discusses the problems people face in a joint family and how they overcome them.

