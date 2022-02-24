Sukesh Chandrasekhar Offered Luxurious Car to Bhumi Pednekar, Wanted to Talk About 'Huge Projects'

Recently, it came to light that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in touch with a lot o Bollywood actresses. Earlier, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Frenandes’ names had copped up in the matter but the latest investigation by ED revealed that he used Pinky Irani ei influence a lot of actresses, including Jacqueline. According to the ED investigation, other actresses he influenced with Pinky’s help were Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. Some of them received the gifts, while others denied. In total, Sukesh has spent Rs 20 crores since 2015 on various actresses/models.

Meanwhile, Bhumi told the ED that she did not take any gifts from Sukesh or his associates, reported India Today. According to the publication, Bhumi was approached by Pinky in January 2021, pretending to be the vice-president HR of a news organisation. She reportedly told the actress that their group’s chairman Mr Suraj Chandrasekhar) is a fan of her and wanted to gift her a car. She also reportedly said that Sukesh wants to speak about a huge project with her.

Advertisement

Later, the conman introduced himself to her as ‘Shekhaar’ and reiterated that he wants to talk about a few projects and gift her a car.

However, the actress did not take any gift on his behalf. She also informed the ED that she has not received any gifts from the conman or his associates.

Pinky Irani took many actresses/models to Tihar Jail to introduce them to Sukesh, whose names are withheld as they are witnesses. She introduced herself to these actresses/models as Angel. A BMW car took these actresses/models to gate no. 3 of Tihar Jail, and further, an Innova car took them inside the jail to meet Sukesh. No security check was done and no IDs were asked by the Tihar Jail security. Huge amount of cash and gifts were given to these actresses, along with Gucci bags, Versace watch, LV Bags, Frank Muller watches, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.