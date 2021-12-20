Sukesh Chandrasekhar Wanted to Make Rs 500 Crore Superhero Film With Jacqueline Fernandez?

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is continuing to make headlines with respect to conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar’s case as new details are coming in every day. A recent report by IndiaToday.in suggests that Sukesh, apart from gifting her luxurious items, also promised to produce a series of films featuring Jacqueline. A source told the publication that the conman allegedly told the actress that he would produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project featuring her.

“Sukesh knew very well that Jacqueline was looking for work in Bollywood. She wasn’t signing too many films and he used her vulnerability to woo her even more. In one such conversation, he promised her that he would produce India’s first woman superhero project with her that would involve Hollywood VFX artists, and it will be shot on a global scale. He told Jacqueline that she resembled Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and she deserved a superhero series made around her," the publication quoted the insider as saying.

The insider added that the actress took the conversation with a pinch of salt but was partially convinced. The conman was allegedly well prepared and researched on film budgets, production and named dropped important people from the industry to convince her.

Meanwhile, the multimillionaire conman accused Jacqueline of “not telling the truth" in her submissions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with respect to the amount he transferred to the actress’ sister in the United States.

Chandrasekhar, who is facing prosecution in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case among others, told the ED during questioning that he transferred $180,000 to her Fernandez’s sister Geraldine who lives in the US instead of $150,000 as claimed by the actress. The transcripts and audio clips of Chandrasekhar’s questioning by the ED have now been accessed by News18.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The couple was already in Delhi Police custody and lodged in jail following a complaint by jailed Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. The complaint alleged that Chandrasekhar impersonated a government official and conned Aditi of Rs 200 crore on the pretext of arranging bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar and Paul have also been accused of using shell companies to stash money overseas.

