Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline's 'Story' to be on OTT? Conman's Chats with Nora Fatehi Leaked

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez alleged association with multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making the headlined for sometime now. The actress has been quizzed several times by the ED in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar reportedly gave her a lot of luxury gifts to Jacqueline which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet that has been filed in the case. The charge sheet reads that he also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. As per the charge sheet he also gave around $1,80,000 and a Porche car to the mother of Jacqueline.

Amid allegations, an OTT producer, on request of anonymity, told IndiaToday.in that there is huge interest in the Chndrashekhar and Jacqueline’s story and there is a plan to make a fictional account of it. An insider told the website, “This case is perfect fodder for a series or documentary on the subject. Hence, there is already a beeline of producers discussing how to turn this into either a movie or a web show. A few names are also being discussed on who might play Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline in the project. It is the biggest con operation we have seen in recent times."

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is also one of the actresses who was lured by Chandrashekhar with gifts and luxury items. As per chats accessed by IndiaToday.in, Chadrashekhar had asked Nora if she likes a Range Rover car. To this, Nora replied, “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car." He then replied, “I will show you more options."

In another conversation, Chadrashekhar wrote to Nora, “I would highly appreciate it if you could speak for a minute to clarify everything. I hope you or your agency are not wondering why this gift. I want to make it clear that it’s not being given with any kind of motive, but only because when you like a person, you give them gifts. Doing it for that reason only, nothing else."

Both Nora and Jacqueline have been quizzed multiple times by the ED as case investigation continues. Chandrashekhar is in the Tihar Jail currently.

