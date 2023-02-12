Sukesh Chandrashekhar has reportedly sent a Rs 100 crore legal notice to TV actor Chahat Khanna over her recent allegations against the conman. Last month, Chahatt recorded her statement before the Patiala House Court under section 164 CrPC regarding the ongoing Rs 200 extortion case in which Sukesh has been named the prime accused. Following the statement in court and to the press, Sukesh sent a legal notice of Rs 100 cr to the actor.

According to an ETimes report, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s counsel said that Chahat’s recent statements caused “damage" to Sukesh’s reputation and “irreplaceable harm" to him. Sukesh’s lawyer, Anant Malik, has demanded the television actress retracts and removes her statement within a week or face prosecution.

Last month, besides giving her statement to the court, Chahat also spoke with the media to publicly share her side of the story. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Chahatt claimed she was taken to Tihar Jail to meet him in 2018 and he proposed to her. At the time, Chahatt was married and a mother of two children.

Chahat said that she was invited to attend a school event in 2018 and that’s when she meet Angel Khan, an alias of Pinky Irani who allegedly introduced Sukesh to several stars. Once in Delhi, she was escorted in a car to the jail premise. At the premise, she met Sukesh who proposed to her and offered to ‘be a father to (her) kids.’

She spent almost half an hour in Tihar jail before she and Angel left for the airport. She was allegedly handed Rs 2 lakhs as ‘shagun’ before she returned to Mumbai. A few days later, she allegedly began receiving ransom calls from his team, blackmailing her to cough out Rs 10 lakhs otherwise her video of visiting Tihar Jail would be sold to a TV channel.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that I was in Tihar jail. I was also worried about it affecting my marriage, and so I agreed to give them the money. Among other things, it did take a toll on my marriage, and my husband and I separated. Maybe I should have approached the police and lodged a complaint. But things kept happening one after the other and I just wanted to get out of it," she said.

