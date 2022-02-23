Sukesh Chandrashekhar Used Pinky Irani to Contact Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan

Some new developments have come to the fore in the ED investigation into conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. He used the name of the home minister (through a spoofing call) to influence actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He used Pinky Irani to introduce himself to Jacqueline, who in turn took the help of her makeup artist Shaan Muthathil to convince her for getting in touch with Sukesh.

Pinky Irani became the personal shopper of Sukesh and with the help of video call (from jail) she purchased gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez from Christian Dior, LV, Hermès etc. The shopping list includes — bags, shoes, watches, accessories, horse harness, saddle and whip.

Shekhar offered Rs 10 cr to Pinky for sorting out differences between Jacqueline as they had a fight around Valentine’s Day. He also gave a Tiffany diamond ring to propose to Jacqueline, which had J&S as initials.

Pinky Irani took many actresses/models to Tihar Jail to introduce them to Sukesh, whose names are withheld as they are witnesses. She introduced herself to these actresses/models as Angel. A BMW car took these actresses/models to gate no. 3 of Tihar Jail, and further, an Innova car took them inside the jail to meet Sukesh. No security check was done and no IDs were asked by the Tihar Jail security. Huge amount of cash and gifts were given to these actresses, alongwith Gucci bags, Versace watch, LV Bags, Frank Muller watches, etc.

These actresses/models were told to keep their head down so that the CCTV does not record their faces. Interestingly, Sanjay Chandra of Unitech and jail staff of Tihar Jail escorted these actresses to Sukesh.

ED investigation shows that Sukesh Chandrashekhar tried to influence other actresses through Pinky Irani, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. Some of them received the gifts, while others denied. In total, Sukesh has spent Rs 20 crores since 2015 on various actresses/models.

ED investigation has revealed that Sukesh used to send huge amount of money to Kerala through Hawala and later payments were made for luxurious items by certain individuals in Kerala.

