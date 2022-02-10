Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Actor Aasha Dnyate’s Mother Dies Aged 94

Marathi daily soap Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta actor Aasha Dnyate’s mother died at the age of 94. The veteran actor’s mother breathed her last on February 8, 2022, Aasha shared the news on social media with photos of her mother lying in the hospital bed.

In the post, Aasha wrote a heartfelt note saying, “With the last breath… Mother said goodbye…. 94 years …. 8/2/2022. Today I became an orphan… Nothing but mother." Many in the comments have paid their respects.

Aasha who plays the role of Amma in the series has created a different fan base for herself. Her role as a housewife has made her a household name. The family drama is headlined by Girija Prabhu, who is playing Gauri, and Madhavi Nimkar, who essays Shalini’s role, which has grey shades. Meanwhile, Mandar Jadhav plays Jaydeep on-screen.

During her college or school days, Aasha had never worked in theatre or taken any acting classes. Her acting journey started from Kamgar Kalyan Kendra. She started directing plays and gradually stepped into acting.

She started her acting career in 1999 and made her commercial debut in 2000 with the play Hey Rama Atmarama. Her role and the play were very much appreciated by the audience. After that, Aasha became part of several plays like Nari Zhalya Bhari and Aamcha Sagalam Satmajali.

Speaking of her personal life, Aasha Dnyate’s daughter is also working in the field of acting. The actor has two daughters- Reshma and Rima. Rima recently tied the knot, while Reshma Dnyate is an actor and made her name as a radio jockey as well.

