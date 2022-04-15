Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Actor Girija Prabhu Shares Photo With Brother on Instagram

Marathi actor Girija Prabhu, who plays the role of Gauri Shirke-Patil on the popular Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, shared a photo with her brother on Friday on Instagram.

In the black and white picture posted on Instagram, the brother-sister duo are all smiles as they look into the camera. Girija’s fans have loved her photo and left lovely comments for the actor on the post.

“Awww love u so much both of u @girijaprabhu_official n @gauravprabhu24," someone commented.

“Always fav both of u lots of love 2 u both," wrote another. " Twins," read one of the comments.

For the unversed, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta! airs on Star Pravah. The show is bankrolled d by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare under Kothare Vision.

The story plotline revolves around Kolhapur’s rich Shirke Patil family consisting of patriarch Yashwant Shirke-Patil (Dada), his wife Nandini (Mai), sons Malhar and Uday & their wives Shalini and Devki.

Gauri (played by Girija Prabhu), a maid, is a member of the household. She has been taken in by the family after her father gave his life to save Dadasaheb. Although Mai and Dadasaheb love her as a daughter, she is continuously chastised and mistreated by the rest of the family.

The story takes off when Jaydeep Shirke-Patil, Yashwant Patil’s youngest son, returns from London with his girlfriend, Jyotika, whom he hopes to marry. He tries to keep the family united while still treating Gauri with the kindness she deserves, having avoided the influence of his cunning siblings and sisters-in-law. To defend her honour, Jaydeep marries Gauri after a series of challenging conditions.

Girija Prabhu has also acted in the Marathi film Dad Cheers which was released in 2019. Mohan Joshi and Swapnil Rajshekhar starrer Saint Nerry Marathi Medium also featured Girija. She was also seen in the 2019 Marathi film, Tuza Durava.

