Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Fame Arvind Dhanu Dies Due to Brain Haemorrhage

Arvind Dhanu, who played Shalini’s father in the popular Marathi TV serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, has died. The actor was 47 years old. The untimely death of Arvind Dhanu has stunned left the TV industry stunned. Arvind Dhanu, according to sources, attended a function in Mumbai on Monday after which he passed away.

According to reports, the actor was in pain and had high blood pressure. He was taken to the nearest hospital, but Arvind’s condition deteriorated. He finally died as a result of a cerebral haemorrhage.

Arvind rose to prominence as the star of the TV serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. He portrayed a politician and the on-screen father of Maadhavi Nimkar. Everyone admired his personality and acting abilities.

Advertisement

Arvind Dhanu has previously worked in a number of notable TV serials. He has also had noteworthy parts in a number of films. He appeared in the TV shows Lake Majhi Ladki, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, and Crime Patrol. He has also appeared in the Marathi film Ek Hota Walya.

Arvind has worked with numerous senior actors during his career. Though he always had minor roles, his acting abilities were well-known among television watchers.

Actor Deepesh Bhan of the TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain also passed away a few days ago. Deepesh, who charmed the crowd and supporters, fell while playing cricket on Saturday and passed away. Deepesh fell on the pitch after going to play cricket as usual. He was declared brain dead.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here